Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Gets breather Saturday
Blackmon isn't starting Saturday against Arizona, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Blackmon has gone 0-for-13 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts over the last three games and will get a day off Saturday. C.J. Cron is serving as the designated hitter and batting third.
