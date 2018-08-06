Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Gets rare day off
Blackmon is not in the lineup Monday against the Pirates, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Blackmon will sit for the first time in over a month. David Dahl will start in center field for the Rockies.
