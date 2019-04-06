Blackmon went 3-for-5 in a 10-6 defeat to the Dodgers on Friday.

Blackmon was in a 1-for-12 skid coming into the contest, but he broke out with a three-hit effort from atop the order to bump his batting average up to .286 through 35 at-bats. It's been a slow start for the veteran on the power front, as he's still searching for his first long ball and is slugging just .343 so far this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories