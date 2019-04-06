Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes 3-for-5 in loss
Blackmon went 3-for-5 in a 10-6 defeat to the Dodgers on Friday.
Blackmon was in a 1-for-12 skid coming into the contest, but he broke out with a three-hit effort from atop the order to bump his batting average up to .286 through 35 at-bats. It's been a slow start for the veteran on the power front, as he's still searching for his first long ball and is slugging just .343 so far this season.
