Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes deep twice in series finale
Blackmon went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and a double Sunday in the Rockies' 9-6 loss to the Dodgers.
Blackmon has now slugged three long balls over the Rockies' past two games, matching his total from his previous 37 appearances combined. The decline in Blackmon's power production during the second half has put him at risk of missing out on a second straight 30-homer season, but it's his starker downturn in batting average that has instead proved more damaging to fantasy owners that tabbed him in the early rounds of drafts. After hitting .324 and .331 in 2016 and 2017, respectively, Blackmon's average has dropped to .282 this season, his lowest mark since his 2011 debut campaign.
