Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes yard twice in Saturday's win

Blackmon went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks, accounting for all of the Rockies' offense with two solo home runs.

Someone forgot to tell Blackmon that the new humidor at Chase Field was supposed to suppress homers, as the 31-year-old left the yard three times in three games there to kick off his 2018 season. He could find it a little more difficult to continue his barrage when the Rockies begin a four-game set in Petco Park against the Padres on Monday.