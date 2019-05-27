Blackmon (calf) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Blackmon left Thursday's game against the Pirates early and did not appear in the team's weekend series against the Orioles. Monday, he was officially placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 24. Recently recalled Yonathan Daza and Ian Desmond figure to pick up playing time in Blackmon's absence.