Blackmon is not in Saturday's lineup against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Randal Grichuk is starting at designated hitter while Nolan Jones picks up a start in the outfield. Blackmon is hitting .156 with zero home runs in 32 at-bats this month.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Enjoying productive stretch•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Activated from bereavement•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Heads to bereavement list•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Receives Monday off•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes deep Sunday•