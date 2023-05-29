The Rockies placed Blackmon on the bereavement list Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Blackmon's absence from the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks was initially believed to be a routine day off, but he apparently didn't make the trip with the Rockies for the start of a four-game series in Arizona. Per MLB rules, Blackmon can remain on the list for 3-to-7 days, so he could be back with the team as soon as Thursday's series finale. The Rockies recalled corner infielder Elehuris Montero from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Blackmon on the 26-man active roster.