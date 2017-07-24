Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits 24th homer in blowout win
Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs and two RBI in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Pirates.
Blackmon was tremendous as usual in setting the table for the offense out of the leadoff spot. He got the scoring started with an RBI single in the third inning before smacking the first of five Colorado home runs in the fifth. The 31-year-old outfielder is already just five short of last season's career-high 29 homers in 45 fewer games played.
