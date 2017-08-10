Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits game-winning homer
Blackmon went 3-for-6 with a solo home run during Wednesday's win over Cleveland.
Blackmon just continues to pad his statistics, and the outfielder is now up to an elite .333/.388/.616 slash line with 27 homers, 74 RBI, nine stolen bases and 102 runs. Playing his home games at Coors Field should help Blackmon avoid a slump down the stretch, too.
