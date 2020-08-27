Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Blackmon essentially put the game out of reach for the Rockies with a grand slam in the top of the eighth that made it 8-1 for Colorado and, although Arizona came just one run away from forcing extra innings, the Rockies came through and got the win. This was Blackmon's fourth homer of the season and first one since Aug. 7. The star centerfielder, who hovered around the .400 mark earlier this season, has slowed down of late and is "only" hitting .289 with a .767 OPS in his last 10 games.