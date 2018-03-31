Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits three-run home run at Arizona
Blackmon went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Colorado's 9-8 defeat to the Diamondbacks on Friday.
It was Blackmon's first hit of the season and he made it count, touching up Robbie Ray with a three-run blast in the fourth inning. Blackmon has established himself as one of the most statistically prolific hitters in baseball in one of the league's most potent lineups the past two seasons, so fantasy owners should plug the star outfielder in with no reservations moving forward.
