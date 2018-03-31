Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits three-run homer at Arizona

Blackmon went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Colorado's 9-8 loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday.

It was Blackmon's first hit of the season and he made it count, touching up Robbie Ray with a three-run blast in the fourth inning. Blackmon has established himself as one of the best hitters in baseball in one of the league's most potent lineups the past two seasons, so fantasy owners should continue to use the star outfielder with no reservations.