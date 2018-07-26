Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits walkoff homer Wednesday
Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a home run and two walks in Wednesday's win over the Astros.
Locked in a 2-2 tie in the home half of the ninth, Blackmon deposited Collin McHugh's 3-1 offering over the wall in center for a walkoff solo home run. He's now riding a nine-game hitting streak and has been red-hot all month; the 32-year-old is hitting .366 with six homers and 12 RBI in 18 games since the start of July.
