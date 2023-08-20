Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple and an additional run scored in Sunday's 10-5 loss to the White Sox.

Blackmon has gone 9-for-20 (.450) with two homers and two triples over six games since he returned from a two-month absence with a hand injury. Both of his homers in that span have come in the last two games. The veteran is up to a .281/.367/.468 slash line with seven long balls, 31 RBI, 42 runs scored, 14 doubles and four triples through 62 contests this season. He's been atop the lineup in all five games he's started since his return, bumping Ezequiel Tovar to the No. 2 spot in the lineup.