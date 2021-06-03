Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored during Thursday's victory over the Rangers.

Blackmon's fourth long ball of the season came against Mike Foltynewicz in the third inning. He actually reached base on four occasions, starting off with a hit-by-pitch in the first frame. He then singled in the sixth and knocked in a two-run double in the seventh. It was the ninth multi-hit game of the season for the 34-year-old, who got off to a slow start but seems to be heating up lately, slashing .262/.362/.407 overall.