Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Dodgers.

The right fielder's sixth-inning blast was one of only three hits the Rockies managed against Dodgers starter Walker Buehler. Blackmon is wielding a hot bat with six of his 18 homers this season coming in his last eight games. He's added a .338/.384/.658 slash line with 49 RBI and 53 runs scored in 59 games overall.

More News
Our Latest Stories