Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Monday in the Rockies' 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Blackmon kept the Rockies' comeback bid alive when he connected on his 27th home run of the season in the ninth inning, but Arizona closer Archie Bradley retired the next two hitters to end the threat. The outfielder has left the yard in three straight contests, boosting his August OPS to 1.138. His season-long mark of .982 is just 18 points off his career high from the 2017 campaign.