Blackmon finished 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI during Sunday's 14-13 loss to the Padres.

Blackmon came in on the back of three straight four-hit efforts and wasted little time as he hit a solo home run in the first inning. He also collected RBI with a pair of singles, giving him 10 for the four-game series against the divisional foe. Blackmon also collected four homers and nine runs scored over the weekend and will hope to keep it up in the next series on the road against the Diamondbacks.