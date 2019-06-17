Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Homers in three-hit effort
Blackmon finished 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI during Sunday's 14-13 loss to the Padres.
Blackmon came in on the back of three straight four-hit efforts and wasted little time as he hit a solo home run in the first inning. He also collected RBI with a pair of singles, giving him 10 for the four-game series against the divisional foe. Blackmon also collected four homers and nine runs scored over the weekend and will hope to keep it up in the next series on the road against the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Another four-hit barrage in win•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Stays hot with 15th homer•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Stays hot with huge day•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Smashes three-run homer in win•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Blasts 11th homer•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not starting in return from IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...