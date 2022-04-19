Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 4-1 win over the Phillies.

Blackmon broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning with a solo shot off Aaron Nola, his first home run of the year. He later scored in the seventh on a Randal Grichuk double. The veteran lefty is now slashing .212/.297/.364 with four RBI through 38 plate appearances.