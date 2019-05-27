Blackmon is hoping his stint on the injured list will not last longer than 10 days, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

The team hoped Blackmon would be able to avoid a stint on the injured list altogether, though ultimately opted for the move to avoid a short bench for its four-game series against the Diamondbacks. The news is positive, though it remains far from a certainty that he'll be able to return on June 4, when first initially eligible.