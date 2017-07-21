Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: In Friday's lineup

Blackmon (leg) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet reports.

Blackmon exited Wednesday's contest after dealing with cramping due to dehydration, but should be fully capable for Friday's series opener at Coors Field. Since the All-Star break, Blackmon has gone 12-for-25 with three home runs and six RBI at the plate.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast