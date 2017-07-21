Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: In Friday's lineup
Blackmon (leg) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet reports.
Blackmon exited Wednesday's contest after dealing with cramping due to dehydration, but should be fully capable for Friday's series opener at Coors Field. Since the All-Star break, Blackmon has gone 12-for-25 with three home runs and six RBI at the plate.
