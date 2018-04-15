Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Nationals. He also struck out three times.

The Rockies had trouble getting to Max Scherzer in this one, and outside of the homer, Blackmon was no different. This was his first game since Monday, so the strikeout-heavy performance could be a result of rust at the plate. Regardless, Blackmon now holds a 1.054 OPS on the season. He looks to be a staple around the top portion of the Rockies' lineup, though he could spend the next few days as the three-hitter (rather than leading off) in order to replace Nolan Arenado (suspension).