Blackmon is expected to move to left field for the 2019 season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The 32-year-old has been a staple in center field for Colorado, playing exclusively at that position the last three years. However, the Rockies want to reduce some wear and tear on his body, so they plan to move him to a less taxing outfield position. Ideally, less strenuous fielding will help Blackmon produce more at the plate, though anything near the .860 OPS with 29 home runs and 119 runs atop the Rockies batting order is still welcome. To accommodate the change, Ian Desmond is expected to handle primary center field duties in 2019.