Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 10-7 win for Colorado over Seattle on Friday.

Blackmon has now left the yard five times in his last nine games to give him 19 homers on the season, as he continues to heat up headed into the All-Star break. His .846 OPS through 358 at-bats is not on par with the 1.000 mark he put up in last season's ridiculous campaign, but Blackmon is capable of putting up hot streaks with the best of them when he's locked in, so that number could stand to rise in a hurry if he's able to keep up his recent pace into the second half of the season.