Blackmon (hand) believes he could be back sooner than his initially projected mid- to late-July return date, MLB.com reports.
Blackmon -- who went on the injured list a week ago with a fractured right hand -- has experienced improvement following treatment and the use of a bone stimulator to the point that he thinks he might beat his timetable. Injury optimism from players is not uncommon, especially early on in the recovery, but it's certainly a good sign that he's feeling better.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Shelved with hand fracture•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Enjoying productive stretch•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Activated from bereavement•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Heads to bereavement list•