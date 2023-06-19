Blackmon (hand) believes he could be back sooner than his initially projected mid- to late-July return date, MLB.com reports.

Blackmon -- who went on the injured list a week ago with a fractured right hand -- has experienced improvement following treatment and the use of a bone stimulator to the point that he thinks he might beat his timetable. Injury optimism from players is not uncommon, especially early on in the recovery, but it's certainly a good sign that he's feeling better.