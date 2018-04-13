Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Misses fourth straight game
Blackmon (quadriceps) is again not in the lineup Friday against the Nationals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Blackmon has been out of the lineup for four straight games and five of the last six. He's been battling both back and quad tightness, and while there haven't been any reports that either issue is particularly serious, it wouldn't be surprising to see him end up on the disabled list after missing so many games. Ian Desmond will receive his second straight start in center field, with Ryan McMahon starting at first base.
