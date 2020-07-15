The Rockies placed Blackmon on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to an unspecified issue.

After he was revealed to have tested positive for the coronavirus in late June, Blackmon was absent for the start of the Rockies' summer camp before reporting to the team facility Monday upon clearing all COVID-19-related protocols. No reports have surfaced since Monday suggesting that Blackmon suffered a setback in his recovery from COVID-19, which makes his move to the IL unexpected. It's possible the Rockies may have made the transaction as a means of roster management, as Blackmon was already uncertain to be ready for the July 24 season opener in Texas due to his late arrival at camp. Expect more information on Blackmon's situation to become available in the next few days.