Blackmon (hamstring) isn't starting Friday against the Giants.
Blackmon exited Thursday's loss to the Cardinals due to a hamstring injury and will be excluded from the lineup for at least one game. He's expected to be OK within a few days, but his availability off the bench Friday isn't yet clear. Connor Joe, Wynton Bernard and Randal Grichuk are starting in the outfield from left to right.
