Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not in Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Blackmon isn't starting Monday's game against the Dodgers.
Blackmon went 1-for-12 with a homer, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over the last three games, and he'll get a breather Monday. Connor Joe is serving as the designated hitter and leading off.
