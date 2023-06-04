Blackmon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Royals.
Blackmon is 2-for-14 since returning from the bereavement list Thursday and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale in Kansas City. Elehuris Montero will serve as the designated hitter while Brenton Doyle steps into the leadoff spot.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Activated from bereavement•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Heads to bereavement list•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Receives Monday off•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Smacks fourth homer•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not in lineup Thursday•