Blackmon isn't starting Thursday's game against the Padres.
Blackmon has swung a hot bat recently, slashing .429/.455/.762 with a homer, a triple, two doubles, five RBI and three runs over the last five games. However, he'll get a breather while Kris Bryant serves as the designated hitter with Yonathan Daza entering the lineup in center field.
