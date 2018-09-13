Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not in Thursday's lineup
Blackmon is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Arizona, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Blackmon will receive a rare day off following 15 straight starts as Gerardo Parra gets a nod in the outfield for the series finale. During that 15-game stretch, Blackmon has hit .355 with a 1.011 OPS and nine extra-base hits. Look for him to return to the starting lineup Friday in San Francisco.
