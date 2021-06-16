Blackmon isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Blackmon will get a breather after he went 2-for-10 with a run, an RBI, three walks and two strikeouts across the last three games. Yonathan Daza will shift to right field while Garrett Hampson starts in center.
