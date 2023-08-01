Blackmon (hand) is no longer scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Albuquerque, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Blackmon did some pregame activities with the Rockies on Monday and apparently still felt some lingering discomfort in the right hand that he fractured back in June. The severity of the setback is not yet known, but it's safe to say there is no longer a set timetable for the veteran's return to the active major-league roster in Colorado.