site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-charlie-blackmon-not-starting-against-southpaw | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not starting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Blackmon isn't in the Rockies' lineup Saturday versus the Giants.
The left-handed bat of Blackmon will stay put in Colorado's dugout while left-hander Kyle Harrison starts on the bump for San Francisco. Sean Bouchard will enter to play right field and bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories