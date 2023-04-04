Blackmon isn't in the Rockies' lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

After getting off to a scorching-hot start this season, going 7-for-20 from the plate with a home run and three RBI, Blackmon will get a day off to rest. Elehuris Montero will fill in as the Rockies' DH, allowing Alan Trejo to get reps in the hot corner and bat eighth.