Blackmon went 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored in Friday's 12-2 win over the Padres.

The veteran outfielder had a somewhat sluggish April, but Blackmon's now hit safely in eight straight games to begin May, pushing his slash line up to .301/.364/.526. He's got five homers, two steals, 21 RBI and 26 runs through 36 games, and as long as he's hitting at the top of the lineup and calling Coors Field home, Blackmon should remain a strong fantasy asset.