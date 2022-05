Blackmon is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Blackmon started the past four games and will take a seat after going 2-for-17 with a home run, three RBI and two runs during that stretch. Sam Hilliard, Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk will start from left to right in the outfield against Kansas City lefty Daniel Lynch.