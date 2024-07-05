Blackmon is not in the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Royals.
Tough lefty Cole Ragans will be on the hill for Kansas City, so the left-handed hitting Blackmon will begin the festivities on the bench. Elias Diaz is getting a start at designated hitter while Jacob Stallings does the catching.
