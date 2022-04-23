Blackmon is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

The veteran outfielder is hitting .225/.311/.350 with one home run in 40 at-bats. His absence could be related to the Tigers starting lefty Tarik Skubal. Randal Grichuk is starting in right field while Yonathan Daza enters the lineup in center field.

