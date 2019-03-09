Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Out for Mexico series
Blackmon fell ill Friday and didn't travel to Mexico with the Rockies for the team's two-game series with the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The Rockies are still scheduled to play split-squad games in Arizona on Saturday (versus the Indians) and Sunday (versus the Dodgers), so Blackmon could conceivably play in either of those contests. It's more likely, however, that Blackmon receives the weekend off entirely to recover from the ailment. Expect him to return to action at some point during the upcoming week, which would keep him on track to enter the regular season without any limitations.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Slated to play right field•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Likely switching to left field•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Collects two hits•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits for cycle•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Two-hit game with two runs scored•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Solo shot in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...