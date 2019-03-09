Blackmon fell ill Friday and didn't travel to Mexico with the Rockies for the team's two-game series with the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies are still scheduled to play split-squad games in Arizona on Saturday (versus the Indians) and Sunday (versus the Dodgers), so Blackmon could conceivably play in either of those contests. It's more likely, however, that Blackmon receives the weekend off entirely to recover from the ailment. Expect him to return to action at some point during the upcoming week, which would keep him on track to enter the regular season without any limitations.