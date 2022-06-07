Blackmon isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Giants.
Blackmon will get a rare day off after he went 2-for-14 with a solo home run and two strikeouts over the last three games. Yonathan Daza, Garrett Hampson and Randal Grichuk will start in the outfield from left to right.
