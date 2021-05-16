site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Out of Sunday's lineup
Blackmon (groin) is not in the lineup Sunday versus the Reds, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
The 34-year-old will sit for the second straight contest after exiting Friday's game with a mild groin strain. Yonathan Daza will receive another start in right field Sunday in Blackmon's place.
