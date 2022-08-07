Blackmon is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Blackmon will exit the lineup Sunday after starting the past four games and going 3-for-16 with an RBI, two runs and a stolen base. C.J. Cron will serve as the designated hitter while Sam Hilliard, Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk man the outfield.
