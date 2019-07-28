Blackmon is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Blackmon started the last seven contests -- including both games of Wednesday's twin bill -- so he'll head to the bench for the series finale. The veteran outfielder has a .414 average with four doubles and one home run in that stretch. Ian Desmond, Garrett Hampson and David Dahl comprise the Rockies' starting outfield Sunday.