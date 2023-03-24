Blackmon (back) will get at-bats in a minor-league game Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Blackmon has dealt with a back issue for the last two weeks but it doesn't seem to be a major concern. The veteran figures to try to get into another Cactus League game or two before camp breaks and is expected to be ready for Opening Day.
