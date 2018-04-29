Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Marlins.

The homer was his ninth, and while Blackmon's batting average remains below its usual standard -- he's hitting .259 (7-for-27) over the last week and .281 on the season -- due in large part to the Rockies' road-heavy schedule to date, he's made up for it with an April power binge.