Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Possibly remaining in leadoff spot

Blackmon may continue to bat leadoff now that Carlos Gonzalez is back with the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

No official word has come forth on this front, but the primary reason Blackmon would've dropped in the order was to get another solid run-producer in the middle of the lineup. With Gonzalez back in the fray, the Rockies have another proven slugger that can fill the hole in the middle of the lineup. As a result, Blackmon may be able to stay atop the lineup. The move to third in the order may have sounded appealing from a counting stats perspective, but the 31-year-old did produce 104 RBI and 137 runs scored out of the leadoff spot last season, so he should continue to rack up the counting stats even out of the first spot in the order as long as he continues to rake.