Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, one run and a stolen base against Arizona in a 6-4 victory Saturday.
Blackmon has batted out of the leadoff spot in all three games for Colorado thus far, and he helped ignite the team's offense Saturday with a pair of hits. His big knock was a two-run double in the fifth inning that was part of a five-run outburst for the Rockies. Blackmon also swiped a big in the win, but that's unlikely to be a common occurrence, as the 37-year-old hasn't stolen more than four bases in a season since 2018.
